England squad set off from London for Rugby World Cup in Japan

England have set off on the long journey to Japan for the start of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The 31-man squad flew from Heathrow Airport in London on Sunday and are set to land in Tokyo on Monday.

Their arrival in Japan is due to coincide with Typhoon Faxai, which is expected to cause major disruption in the Asian country.

The storm has caused winds of up to 180kph and is due to reach coastal areas of the Kanto region between late Sunday and early Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Tournament organisers have planned for the possibility of having to relocate teams from their bases or even to move matches to different venues.

England face Tonga in their World Cup opener

The stadiums for England's first two games, against Tonga in Sapporo and the United States in Kobe, have roofs and Jones says the team will train indoors on artificial turf if necessary.

England have two weeks to acclimatise to the conditions in Asia before they face the Tongans in their opening match on September 22.

They will then face the United States on September 26 before playing Argentina in Tokyo on October 5.

England take on France in their final group stage match in Yokohama on October 12.

Before flying out, Owen Farrell said England would be heading to the World Cup hardened by a strenuous series of warm-up Tests.

Italy were thumped 37-0 in Newcastle on Friday to complete a successful summer of preparations which peaked with a record victory over Ireland at Twickenham. A narrow defeat to Wales in Cardiff was their only blemish.

"These matches have been good for us," the England skipper said. "The Tests have been different, all of them.

"Every single game has thrown different things at us and we've managed to deal with it and put in decent performances.

Owen Farrell feels England are in a "good place"

"There's still a lot left in us and that's a good place to be in. We'll make sure we keep working on it. What has pleased me most about the four games is our ability to stick in the fight in different situations.

"That Wales game away was a tough game. We went behind but we stuck in it and we gave ourselves an opportunity at the end. There's a plan in place to get us as ready as we possibly can be for this World Cup and it feels like we are in a good place. But you never know what could happen.

"You have got to be as prepared as you can for what's in front of you, but at the same time you have got to be ready to deal with anything. We will make sure we're calm enough to do that."