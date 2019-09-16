Jonny May says England's attack could be the key to World Cup success

Jonny May is convinced that England have the attacking ability to go on and blow teams away at the World Cup in Japan.

May is the key weapon in England's attack, but the Leicester wing insists there are plenty of threats that can be utilised by Eddie Jones.

Even with Joe Cokanasiga and Jack Nowell carrying injuries, potentially ruling both out of the opener against Tonga on Sunday, Jones still has Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi at his disposal.

When asked if any other team could rival the depth of England's attacking options, May said: "I would say not. It is nothing like I have ever been a part of.

"I look around the room at the team-mates and the talent we have and for me the belief is genuine that we can beat anybody if we are at our best. I genuinely believe we will peak at this World Cup.

"I don't want to come across as arrogant because I am not but I generally just can't talk up my team-mates enough.

Eddie Jones' side will face Tonga in their opening game on Sunday

"We have got players who can take the ball to the line and make decisions, we have got players who can run over people, we have got speed, we have got left-foot options.

"Do other teams have great players? Of course they do. It will come down to who produces it on the day, who is ready for it and mentally who can handle it.

"I believe this team is ready. There are genuine reasons to believe that we can do something very special."

0:46 England defence coach John Mitchell says they have made sure the players are prepared for the conditions in Japan England defence coach John Mitchell says they have made sure the players are prepared for the conditions in Japan

Jones announces his team on Friday as England's World Cup starts with two matches in four days, the clash with Tonga in Sapporo followed by a showdown against the USA in Kobe.

"This team is beyond thinking about who is the starting XV. The message from Eddie is that he will pick a team to beat that opposition on that day and everyone has a role," May said.

"It is not about who is better than who. We are not about that on this team. There is no point.

"We are very different and we are just about being the best versions of ourselves for the team."

0:40 Jamie George is optimistic about England's chances of winning the World Cup in Japan Jamie George is optimistic about England's chances of winning the World Cup in Japan

Since exploding into form on last summer's tour to South Africa, May has been an unstoppable force for England by crossing six times in seven games this year, but he would sacrifice tries for a victory.

"It is a terrible trap to fall into, going into a game wanting to score a try or trying to score a try," May said.

"Of course, for a winger a try is the cherry on top of the cake. I couldn't care if I don't score a try in the tournament.

"I go into a game focusing on my defence, my kick-chase, my high ball. Those are the things I am guaranteed to get in a game.

"If the opportunity comes to score a try, that is my role in that moment for the team. We just need to win every game."