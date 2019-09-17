Ben Youngs says England want 'no regrets' from World Cup in Japan

0:41 Scrum-half Ben Youngs says England 'want to create memories' at the World Cup on and off the pitch after enjoying a brilliant welcome in Japan Scrum-half Ben Youngs says England 'want to create memories' at the World Cup on and off the pitch after enjoying a brilliant welcome in Japan

Ben Youngs says England are determined to ensure there are "no regrets" from the World Cup in Japan as the scrum-half pledged to repay Eddie Jones' backing.

The 30-year-old is set to feature in his third World Cup and England are viewed among the tournament favourites ahead of their opener against Tonga on Sunday.

Youngs echoed Billy Vunipola's call to his team-mates at their official welcome ceremony to create memories of a lifetime, four years on from their disappointing tournament on home soil.

England's players received their World Cup caps at their official tournament welcome in Miyazaki on Monday

"We want to enjoy it. We want to have no regrets," said Youngs, who is England's most experienced squad member alongside Dan Cole.

"We want to make it an amazing experience on the pitch but also off it."

Youngs, who is one of two scrum-halves alongside Willi Heinz in Jones' 31-man squad, was singled out last week by Jones as a player who could emerge to hold the biggest influence on their side's chances.

The Leicester Tigers back believes time out of the game towards the end of the last Premiership season with a shoulder injury has enabled him to arrive at the World Cup in the best shape possible.

Youngs (left) is joined by Willi Heinz (right) as England's two scrum-halves

"Physically, I do feel really good. I had a long lay-off which gave me the opportunity to work on my physical fitness," he said.

"I probably had an advantage in turning up to camp mentally fresh but physically good as well. I just want to be a part of this team.

0:29 Youngs wants to repay the faith shown in him by England head coach Eddie Jones and says he is physically in great condition ahead of playing in his third World Cup Youngs wants to repay the faith shown in him by England head coach Eddie Jones and says he is physically in great condition ahead of playing in his third World Cup

"It is nice for Eddie to back me to perform. Hopefully I can back up his words."

The World Cup will begin on Friday, with hosts Japan to face Russia, and Youngs admits the squad are itching to begin their campaign against Tonga, who they also faced in the pool stages on their run to 2007 final.

"It's been a long time. You just sense the group is very excited," Youngs said.

"It is the same for every other team that is here. We have been building up to this for a very long time.

"So has every other nation so we are as excited as I am sure Tonga are to get out there. You want to kick off the tournament.

"We have got to wait a few days while everyone else is playing but come Sunday we will be ready as a side and we are very much looking forward to getting our campaign underway."