England forward Joe Marler will not 'waste' World Cup opportunity

England prop Joe Marler has vowed not to waste his World Cup opportunity, after coming out of retirement to join Eddie Jones' squad.

England have been enjoying an extended break before their quarter-final against Australia on Saturday as a result of their last pool-stage fixture with France being called off due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Marler, who was a member of the England squad which failed to reach the last eight in 2015, announced his retirement from Test rugby in September 2018 for family reasons, only to later reverse his decision and earn a recall to Jones' set-up ahead of the World Cup in Japan.

"I'm very fortunate to have been given another opportunity and I am making sure I don't waste the opportunity again," he said.

"I had some tough times with it all, but I am in a much better space now and I am thoroughly enjoying being a part of this squad.

"There is always going to be tough moments, but the tightness we have got in the group has been brilliant.

"The emphasis Eddie has put on us to go out and immerse ourselves in the culture has made a huge difference."

Mako Vunipola has been sharing a room with Marler

Lack of sleep may have been a worry for the forward arriving in Japan after he discovered he was sharing a room with fellow prop, and notorious snorer Mako Vunipola.

But Marler said the situation is very much the opposite.

He continued: "It seems it's gone the other way, he's that still I sometimes worry he is not breathing. He's now complaining that I snore."

Despite England's last match being almost two weeks ago against Argentina, Marler is adamant they will not be "under-cooked" against the Wallabies.

Marler said: "We've used it in a positive way to use the extra couple of days of prep to turn our focus to Australia.

"It's disappointing not to play against France as in any competition it is always a big game, but we had no control over it and we're just fully focused on Saturday."