England head coach Eddie Jones says George Ford will still feature against Australia

England head coach Eddie Jones says George Ford's role from the bench will be crucial in Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Australia.

Jones sprang a surprise when he named his side for the match, moving Owen Farrell to fly-half - despite the fact Ford had impressed at number 10 in the pool matches.

However, Ford is likely to figure in the second half at the Oita Stadium and Jones says the Leicester playmaker understands the decision.

"We don't see it as dropping," Jones told Sky Sports News. "I know the media does - but we see him as playing a different role.

"He is going to finish the game for us, and have an equally important role as when he was starting.

Henry Slade will return to a starting role in the England midfield on Saturday

"We have a number of other players in our squad of 31 who are disappointed, but they are all professional enough.

"They have got a great team spirit and they know they have got a role to play.

"Everyone has got a role to play on the Saturday, even our guys outside the 23.

"George understands the role he has to play. Obviously he would have liked to start but he is coping with it well."

Farrell's switch of position means Henry Slade will partner Manu Tuilagi in the midfield, while Billy Vunipola is fit to line up at number eight.