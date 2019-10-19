England player ratings after 40-16 Rugby World Cup win over Australia

Sam Underhill was an imposing presence for England against Australia

England reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 12 years by overwhelming Australia and equalling a record for the largest margin of victory over their rivals.

The 40-16 victory means England have won this fixture for a record-extending seven successive times under Australian coach Eddie Jones.

Jones' decision to move Owen Farrell into the No 10 jersey paid off as he produced a strong all-around performance, but who else stood out?

Read the player ratings below and vote for your man of the match...

15. Elliot Daly: Reduced to the role of spectator by Australia's refusal to kick and was burned for pace by Marika Koroibete. 6 (out of ten)

14. Anthony Watson: His late intercept try was fitting reward for a strong shift full of purposeful running. 7

13. Henry Slade: Showed quick wits to pick off David Pocock's loose pass and send Jonny May over with the perfect grubber. 7

12. Manu Tuilagi: Sucked in gold shirts time and time again with a series of powerful carries without ever quite breaking free. 7

England's players applauding the crowd after their victory

11. Jonny May: Helped himself to two tries to mark his 50th cap in the best possible way. Always a danger. 8

10. Owen Farrell: A resounding return to form for England's captain who is at his most commanding at fly-half and was excellent off the tee. 8

9. Ben Youngs: A calming influence on his teammates and a man who rarely put a foot wrong. 8

1. Mako Vunipola: First start since May for the blockbusting loosehead, who tackled and carried with ferocity. A huge shift. 8

2. Jamie George: Full of determination and a passionate outing in the heart of England's pack. 8

The prop enjoyed scoring this first Test try during the quarter-final

3. Kyle Sinckler: Displayed his athleticism and rugby smarts with a wicked line to score the try that killed off the Wallabies. 7

4. Maro Itoje: Defensively rock solid and a man at the forefront of England's physicality with on-point lineout work. 8

5. Courtney Lawes: Like his second-row partner, he worked himself into the ground and was unrelenting with his power. 8

6. Tom Curry: Stunning performance, he's defying his age and becoming absolutely essential to England's campaign. 9

7. Sam Underhill: Marginally outshone by Curry but he was also outstanding on a day in which the Wallabies' back row was dominated. 8

8. Billy Vunipola: Still yet to hit top gear but even at a shade off his best he remains a force. 7