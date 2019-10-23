England set to play two Tests in Japan in 2020

England are set for a return to Japan next year

England look set for a return to Japan for a two-Test tour against the Rugby World Cup hosts next summer.

The RFU is yet to confirm their plans but their official travel agent has begun advertising packages for the tour, which will be the first time England have played Japan in their own country.

"Eddie Jones' team will play in an historic two-test series against the Brave Blossoms in the Land of Rising Sun," they said on englandrugbytravel.com.

"This is a great opportunity to see England in action, particularly if fans didn't experience Rugby World Cup 2019.

"This will be an historic tour for England and something not be missed."

England have played Japan twice before, beating them 60-7 in the 1987 World Cup in Sydney and then 35-15 at Twickenham last year.

The RFU last week confirmed their home autumn internationals for 2020, with New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and a yet-to-be decided Tier Two team coming to Twickenham in November.