Rugby World Cup final: Eddie Jones says England players must focus

Eddie Jones has urged his England players to now focus on the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama

Eddie Jones will prevent England from over-celebrating their stunning victory over New Zealand and demand focus on the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday.

South Africa edged Wales 19-16 in the second semi-final at International Stadium Yokohama to set-up a repeat of the 2007 global showpiece in Paris that was won 15-6 by the Springboks.

When asked about his lack of celebration after the win over the All Blacks, Jones said: "It's because we've got another week to go.

"We want to be the best in the world, and we're not. So we're not going to be satisfied until we're the best in the world.

"It's about making sure no-one gets too far ahead of themselves and this team has got no reason to, because we haven't achieved what we want to achieve. All it's done is give us another week in the comp.

1:16 Jones was delighted with England's performance following their semi-final win over New Zealand Jones was delighted with England's performance following their semi-final win over New Zealand

"It's a mindset, it's the attitude of the players, the messaging the staff gives the players, and the messaging the leadership gives the players.

"We're going to have to find another level and it's definitely there. Definitely there. Definitely there. It was a good performance but we've got to play better next week."

Jones was present in the stands alongside defence coach John Mitchell to see the South Africa win, and will be wary of the threats that they pose.

2:26 England flanker Sam Underhill praises Jones following their stunning victory over the All Blacks England flanker Sam Underhill praises Jones following their stunning victory over the All Blacks

And the England head coach says that he has already started planning on how to stop the two-time World Cup winners.

"Yeah, we defended well against New Zealand but next week is another situation," Jones said.

"We're looking at how we need to play and what the opposition are going to bring to the party, and then we'll decide on selection.

"The players are at the end of seven weeks so recovery is so important - physical and mental. The mindset you create during the week is very important."