Warren Gatland wonders if England have already played their World Cup final

Warren Gatland and Rassie Erasmus shake hands after their World Cup semi-final clash

Warren Gatland questioned whether England might have played their World Cup final a game early as Welsh interest in the Webb Ellis Trophy ended in Yokohama.

Gatland declared Wales would depart Japan with their pride and reputation intact despite an ugly 19-16 last-four defeat by South Africa that means they will contest the third-place play-off against New Zealand on Friday.

But the Kiwi signed off his last meaningful match as Wales head coach with a pointed remark about England's stunning 19-7 victory over New Zealand 24 hours earlier that was masterminded by his old sparring partner Eddie Jones.

"We have seen in previous World Cups that teams sometimes play their final in semi-finals and don't always turn up for a final," Gatland said.

"So it will be interesting to see how England are next week and it could be a good game.

Wales suffered their second Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat in eight years

"We have another game to play against the All Blacks. The dream was that my first game in charge of Wales was against England and so the last would be against them as well, but it was not to be."

South Africa prevailed through four penalties from Handre Pollard, who also converted Damian de Allende's powerful try that effectively broke Wales' resistance.

"South Africa have the physicality to match England. I thought England were outstanding [against New Zealand], but South Africa have a very good chance," Gatland added.

"They might have to be a bit more expansive in the way they want to play. They had a pretty simple game plan against us in terms of the scrums and box kicking from Faf de Klerk and Pollard.

Faf de Klerk kicks again for South Africa

"It was very effective and for them it was about making the final and doing whatever it took to do that. It was a tough encounter. We knew it was going to be an arm wrestle and we stayed in that arm wrestle.

"I thought there was a momentum shift until the last four or five minutes and we started to get going, but unfortunately we were penalised and the game got away from us.

"I am not taking away from South Africa and I thought they played really well. They were willing to take us on up front.

"I am very proud of the boys in never giving up. With a little bit of luck and a bounce of the ball it might have been different.

"We are very disappointed but I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in this World Cup and what this group of players have done. We can hold our heads held high and leave Japan with a lot of respect."