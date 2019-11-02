What next for Eddie Jones after England's World Cup final defeat?

Eddie Jones was left disappointed after England's loss to South Africa in the World Cup final

Head coach Eddie Jones will face a decision about his long-term England future after the 32-12 World Cup final defeat against South Africa.

The 59-year-old is contracted with the Rugby Football Union until the summer of 2021 and a performance break clause, which would have come into effect had England failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals, has been avoided.

With little time to process the loss, Jones wisely would not be drawn into discussing his future but here are the options he could well be considering.

Stay with England

Jones has been clear on his desire to stay with England and could now target another tilt at the World Cup at the 2023 tournament in France. A new contract would need to be negotiated with the RFU if both parties are keen, which they appear to be, with new RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney appearing to have a different perspective than his predecessor Steve Brown, who said a major part of Jones' job after the World Cup was to help find and prepare his successor.

Fiji head coach

Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this year that he was interested in coaching a tier-two nation such as Germany, but taking the helm at Fiji is understood to be an option. Fiji only won one of their Pool fixtures in Japan, a

45-10 thrashing of Georgia, after they were narrowly beaten by Uruguay in their opening match. John McKee is set to coach the side in their November meeting with the Barbarians at Twickenham but could make way for Jones after that.

Return to Japan

Jones was Japan's head coach during the 2015 World Cup

Jones may decide to take a less high profile, and less lucrative role, and return to Japan to coach a club. The Australian, whose wife is Japanese, has coached Suntory Sungoliath twice and also worked with Tokai University in his early days.

Premiership project

Jones with Steve Borthwick during his Saracens days

Jones may fancy a return to club rugby in England after a somewhat disastrous spell at Saracens. Jones had previously worked with the Premiership side as a consultant in 2006 and returned a year later, initially in an advisory role, before becoming director of rugby for the 2008/09 season. However, Jones announced in February 2009 that he would be stepping down at the end of the season for personal reasons before quitting the following month due to unhappiness with the managerial regime, describing the period as "the worst he has had in rugby".