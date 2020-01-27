England Women without Marlie Packer for 2020 Six Nations campaign

Marlie Packer will miss England's 2020 campaign

England Women's head coach Simon Middleton has named his 32-player squad for the 2020 Women's Six Nations but will be without experienced flanker Marlie Packer.

Packer sustained an ankle injury requiring surgery in Saracens Women's Tyrrells Premier 15s match last time out and will miss the tournament.

Back row Harriet Millar-Mills, who has impressed for Wasps FC Ladies in the 2019/20 season following a 22-month injury lay-off, is back in the mix and could represent her country for the first time since the 2017 Rugby World Cup final.

England Women's coach Simon Middleton and captain Sarah Hunter pose with the Six Nations Trophy

Richmond FC's Rowena Burnfield also returns while Harlequins Women's Vickii Cornborough is back in the squad after missing the Quilter internationals through injury. Both are in line to earn their 50th caps.

Gloucester-Hartpury Women's Millie Wood is selected, alongside uncapped Loughborough Lightning youngsters Amelia Harper and Morwenna Talling.

Flanker Harper has nine caps for England U20s and 17-year-old Talling made her Tyrrells Premier 15s debut for Lightning against Saracens in October and has been part of England's Talent Development Group.

Vickii Cornborough in action for Harlequins Ladies

Long-term absentees Cath O'Donnell and Lagi Tuima are ruled out as they continue their rehabilitation.

"We've named a squad that certainly reflects not only the immense experience in the English women's game but also some of the outstanding young talent that we are now seeing emerge from the Tyrrells Premier 15s," said Middleton.

"It's great to see Harriet Millar-Mills back in the fold. Before her injuries, she was probably playing the best rugby of her life. She's a great athlete as well as a top-quality player and will add real value and quality to this group.

Harriet Millar-Mills is back in the mix for England

"Row Burnfield has come back in. We always know we are going to get nothing less than 100 per cent commitment with Row, she's a fierce competitor, a physical player across the field with lots of energy which we are going to need in an attritional competition such as the Six Nations.

"Amelia Harper is an out-and-out seven. She's fast across the ground and fearless in the contact, that's exactly what you need from that position. We're really excited about seeing her play.

"Morwenna Talling has come through the Talent Development Group and broke onto the Tyrrells Premier 15s scene this season. The impact Morwenna has made in the Tyrrells league this season is nothing short of remarkable and that's why she's been called up to the squad.

France Women vs England Women Live on

"The absence of Cath O'Donnell and Marlie Packer means there's a potential shortfall in our workload that needs filling, Morwenna strikes me as one of the players who can fill that gap. Her work rate in both attack and defence and the quality of her involvements in the Tyrells this season has been second to none and that's why she fully deserves her call-up."

England Six Nations squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Shaunagh Brown, Rowena Burnfield, Bryony Cleall, Poppy Cleall, Amy Cockayne, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Vicky Fleetwood, Amelia Harper, Sarah Hunter, Heather Kerr, Harriet Millar-Mills, Abbie Scott, Morwenna Talling.

Backs: Jess Breach, Katy Daly-McLean, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt, Claudia Macdonald, Sarah McKenna, Amber Reed, Leanne Riley, Emily Scarratt, Emily Scott, Kelly Smith, Lydia Thompson, Millie Wood.