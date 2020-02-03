Manu Tuilagi retains England Six Nations training squad place despite groin injury

Manu Tuilagi was injured in the first half of England's Six Nations defeat to France in Paris

Manu Tuilagi has retained his place in a 35-man England training squad ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game with Scotland at Murrayfield.

Tuilagi limped off with a groin injury just 16 minutes into the 24-17 defeat to France in Paris and is undergoing medical checks.

The Leicester centre sustained a career-threatening groin injury in the past and will not be risked at Murrayfield if there is a suggestion he is not fully fit.

England will provide an update on his progress on Tuesday, with Eddie Jones naming his starting side for the Calcutta Cup two days later.

Jones has decided not to call up a specialist No 8, despite the disappointing defeat at the Stade de France that saw England trail 24-0 after 55 minutes.

1:27 Eddie Jones admits England were just not good enough in the first half as they lost their Six Nations opener with France 24-17 Eddie Jones admits England were just not good enough in the first half as they lost their Six Nations opener with France 24-17

England training squad:

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Apprentice players: Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)