Alex Dombrandt should be playing No 8 for England, says Nick Easter

Alex Dombrandt has been in superb form for Quins

Nick Easter believes Alex Dombrandt should be playing No 8 for England and could help take them to the next level.

England's Six Nations start did to not go to plan as they were beaten 24-17 by France in Paris on Sunday.



While France were scintillating, especially in the first half, there were some concerns surrounding England's display including too many unforced errors, a lack of intensity and focus.

Next up for England is a trip to Scotland and while coach Eddie Jones has said there is no need to make wholesale changes, there are areas that he will need to look at.

Former England and Harlequins backrower Easter believes Jones missed a trick by not selecting a specialist No 8 to fill the boots of Billy Vunipola, who was ruled out before the Six Nations started with another arm injury.

Tom Curry was given the No 8 shirt and while he tackled his heart out, his inexperience in the role clearly showed. Jones has claimed that you don't need a specialist No 8 anymore - something that Easter questioned.

"It's surprising really given the form of Sam Simmonds, Alex Dombrandt and Nathan Hughes as well. I know Nathan has been given his shot before and Eddie knows what he can do in the England shirt," said Easter on the Will Greenwood podcast.

"I am a big fan of Alex Dombrandt. The people who bought him to Quins saw his raw talent, his football ability and his game awareness. He is a naturally gifted football player and actually a deceptively good athlete.

"Forget about body shape and what you look like in a tight top - what matters is what is underneath that and he is a powerful man. 120 kilos with footwork! Even though they know what's coming now, they are still struggling to stop him.

"He's picking up man of the match awards just about every game.!

"I think he is the sort of brain that England need. Rugby is becoming more of game for athletes now, but if you can supplement a good rugby brain on top of that - which he has got - then I think that will help take England to the next level."