Six Nations: England's Anthony Watson ruled out of Scotland clash

Anthony Watson also missed England's defeat in France last weekend

England winger Anthony Watson will miss Saturday's Six Nations clash with Scotland due to his calf injury.

The 25-year-old sustained the problem before meeting up with his team-mates for their training camp in Portugal ahead of the Six Nations.

He was not fit enough to feature against France in Paris last weekend - where England lost 24-17 - and will again be absent at Murrayfield.

England's forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said: "Anthony felt it again yesterday and we won't consider him for Scotland."

George Furbank (right) replaced Watson against France but had a difficult debut

Watson was pencilled in to start at full-back against France, with Elliot Daly - who has been the regular No 15 since 2018 - moving to the wing.

Instead, the injured Watson was replaced by Northampton Saints' George Furbank.

The 23-year-old endured a tough debut, fumbling the ball several times in the first half, but was defended after the match by head coach Eddie Jones.

"Coaching is about helping players get better," said the Australian.

"What do you think I'm going to do? Say: 'George you're absolute rubbish get out of here, go back to Northampton, work in the shoe factory?'

"What am I going to say to him? Of course, I'm going to help him become a better player, and I thought he was good against France."