Joe Launchbury set for England return against Scotland in Six Nations

Joe Launchbury replaces Charlie Ewels in the England squad

Joe Launchbury could return to the England team for Saturday's crunch Six Nations game with Scotland after recovering from injury.

The Wasps captain missed Sunday's opening-round loss to France with a knee injury but has been included in Eddie Jones' 25-man squad for the trip to Murrayfield.

Launchbury replaces Charlie Ewels, who has paid the price for England's below-par performance in Paris.

Ewels was a starter against France but has been jettisoned completely.

1:00 Courtney Lawes has dismissed criticism of England's back row and insists it makes no difference where he lines up in the pack Courtney Lawes has dismissed criticism of England's back row and insists it makes no difference where he lines up in the pack

Saracens forward Ben Earl has been retained as Jones weighs up his options at No 8.

Jones has resisted calling up reinforcements in the backs despite losing Manu Tuilagi and Anthony Watson to injury.

Ollie Thorley could make his England debut

Jonathan Joseph is set to start at outside centre while Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley could make his Test debut, either as a starter or replacement.

England name their team to face Scotland on Thursday.

Scotland Women vs England Women Live on

England 25-man squad to face Scotland

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola.

Backs: Elliot Daly, Ollie Devoto, Owen Farrell, George Ford, George Furbank, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Ollie Thorley, Ben Youngs.