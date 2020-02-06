Six Nations: Willi Heinz replaces Ben Youngs for England vs Scotland

Ben Youngs has been replaced by Willi Heinz at scrum-half

Willi Heinz has replaced scrum-half Ben Youngs in the England side to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday as Eddie Jones makes five changes after last week's 24-17 loss to France.

Elsewhere, the injured Manu Tuilagi is replaced by Jonathan Joseph at outside-centre, with skipper Owen Farrell also remaining in midfield, and George Ford at 10.

In the forwards, loosehead prop Mako Vunipola makes a welcome return from an eye injury to start, as Joe Marler drops from the squad entirely, while lock George Kruis replaces Charlie Ewels in the second row - the latter also dropping from the 23-man squad.

In the back-row, Lewis Ludlam starts on the blindside ahead of Courtney Lawes, who drops to the bench.

The standout change to the team comes in the half-backs though as 95-cap Youngs drops to bench, and Gloucester's four-cap, 33-year-old Heinz comes in to start.

Heinz comes in as one of five changes to England by Eddie Jones

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Jonny May, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Willi Heinz; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry

Replacements: 16 Tom Dunn, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Joe Launchbury, 20 Courtney Lawes, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Ben Youngs, 23 Ollie Devoto.

