Six Nations: Willi Heinz replaces Ben Youngs for Scotland vs England

Willi Heinz has replaced scrum-half Ben Youngs in the England side to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday as Eddie Jones makes five changes after last week's 24-17 loss to France.

Elsewhere, the injured Manu Tuilagi is replaced by Jonathan Joseph at outside-centre, with skipper Owen Farrell also remaining in midfield, leaving George Ford at 10.

In the forwards, loosehead prop Mako Vunipola makes a welcome return from an eye injury to start, as Joe Marler drops from the squad entirely, while lock George Kruis replaces Charlie Ewels in the second row - the latter also dropping from the 23-man squad.

In the back-row, Lewis Ludlam starts on the blindside ahead of Courtney Lawes, who drops to the bench, while Jones has persisted with Tom Curry - ordinarily a flanker - in the No 8 slot.

The standout change to the team comes in the half-backs though as 95-cap Youngs drops to bench, and Gloucester's four-cap, 33-year-old Heinz comes in to start.

Among the replacements, there are two uncapped players named as Bath hooker Tom Dunn and Saracens back-row Ben Earl could earn their Test debuts, while Wasps lock Joe Launchbury and Exeter centre Ollie Devoto are also selected.

England, who lost 25-13 on their last visit to Scotland in 2018, go in search of a return to winning ways following last week's defeat to a highly energised and youthful Les Bleus side in the French capital.

In Paris, Jones' side were second best in almost all departments for 50 minutes, falling 24-0 behind before registering two tries and a penalty in response.

Several players appear to have paid the price for that performance, however, specifically in the form of Marler and Ewels, while Youngs drops out of the starting team following questions marks over his place for some time.

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Jonny May, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Willi Heinz; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry

Replacements: 16 Tom Dunn, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Joe Launchbury, 20 Courtney Lawes, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Ben Youngs, 23 Ollie Devoto.