Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade in England training squad ahead of Ireland game

Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade could be in contention to face Ireland at Twickenham on February 23

Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade have been named in a 25-man England training squad as they step up their rehabilitation from injury ahead of next weekend’s Six Nations clash with Ireland.

Slade fractured his ankle playing for Exeter in December, while Tuilagi missed England's win over Scotland with a groin injury that forced him off early in their opening weekend loss to France.

But the pair will now link up with Eddie Jones' squad for three days of training in London this week in a bid to prove their fitness for the game against Ireland at Twickenham on February 23.

Courtney Lawes, who started in Paris and came off the bench at Murrayfield, is not part of the training squad, with the Rugby Football Union saying the Northampton forward has been rested.

Sale centre Cameron Redpath, who is yet to make his England debut, has been added to the squad for training purposes.

Four players who were not part of the 23-man squad for the win in Scotland - Luke Cowan-Dickie, Charlie Ewels, Joe Marler and Ollie Thorley - have been recalled to the training squad.

Along with Lawes, the only other player who was involved in Edinburgh but will not be present in London this week is Bath hooker Tom Dunn.

England's 25-man training squad

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)