England's Jess Breach suffers ankle injury in training

England will be without Jess Breach for the rest of the Women's Six Nations due to an ankle injury.

The Harlequins player suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of Saturday's match against Wales.

In her absence, Sarah McKenna will play left wing while Emily Scott will occupy the full-back berth for her second start of the tournament, as the Red Roses look to make it four wins from four.

Amy Cokayne is set to earn her 50th cap and is one of six Harlequins players to start at their home stadium, the Twickenham Stoop.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: "Firstly, we are really disappointed and upset to lose Jess for our final two games.



"She's an integral player for us and we all wish her a speedy recovery.



"Sarah McKenna has played really well at full-back for us over the Six Nations so far but she's also a player we see with the versatility to play wing as well.



"England against Wales in any sport is an iconic fixture and we are very much looking forward to the game.



"There's been a fantastic effort across the board in terms of ticket sales and we know the crowd at the Stoop will create a wonderful atmosphere.



"I'd like to give a special mention to Amy Cokayne on her 50th cap. For someone so young to reach this milestone is an incredible achievement.



"Saturday will be a very special moment and one she deserves to enjoy."

Amy Cokayne will win her 50th England cap at her club's home ground

England: 15 Emily Scott, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Emily Scarratt (c), 12 Amber Reed, 11 Sarah McKenna, 10 Katy Daley-McLean, 9 Leanne Riley; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Shaunagh Brown, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6 Harriet Millar-Mills, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Beckett.

Replacements: 16 Heather Kerr, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Sarah Hunter, 20 Amelia Harper, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Mia Venner