Six Nations: RFU condemns England head coach Eddie Jones' comments after Wales match

Eddie Jones has been reprimanded by the RFU for his comments

England head coach Eddie Jones has been reprimanded by the RFU for alluding to bias from a referee after his side's win over Wales in the Six Nations.

​​​​​England centre Manu Tuilagi was sent off for a no-arms tackle on George North, shortly after prop Ellis Genge was sin-binned.

After England's 33-30 win at Twickenham on Saturday, Jones said New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe's decision meant it was 13 against 16 players, suggesting the official was on Wales' side.

The RFU has apologised to O'Keeffe and chief executive officer Bill Sweeney has now warned Jones that similar views in the future will not be tolerated.

He said: "The Rugby Football Union does not condone comments that in any way undermine the integrity of match officials, who are central to the sport and its values.

"We have discussed with England head coach Eddie Jones the nature of the comments he made to the media in the immediate aftermath of a dramatic finish to the England versus Wales Guinness Six Nations match on Saturday, and have made it clear that such comments are not in line with the values of the sport or the RFU.

"Eddie and the RFU regret any implication that Ben O'Keeffe was biased in his decision making. We have outlined this position to the tournament organisers the Six Nations and World Rugby, who will pass on our apologies to Ben O'Keeffe and the match officials team.

Sweeney added Jones and the RFU have proposed a discussion forum with World Rugby.

"In the meantime, Eddie Jones and the RFU have proposed a high level discussion forum with World Rugby to help achieve greater general alignment between coaches and match officials," he said.

"All parties are satisfied that the matter has been dealt with appropriately, are confident that further action would be taken should such a situation occur in the future, and consider the matter to be closed."