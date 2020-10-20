Eddie Jones names 32-man England squad to face Barbarians live on Sky Sports

Harlequins' Joe Marchant is named as one of 32 England players to face the Barbarians

Head coach Eddie Jones has named a 32-man England squad to take on the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The Quilter Cup will be the first time England have played since March, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 1pm.

Players from Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs and Wasps are not included, and neither are any players from Bristol - who are on standby in case Wasps cannot fulfil the fixture due to positive coronavirus results.

There are 11 uncapped players included within the squad, five of whom are backs in the shape of Saracens wing Ali Crossdale, Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall and scrum-half Alex Mitchell, Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence and Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley.

In the forwards, there are six more uncapped players: Harlequins back-row Alex Dombrandt, Bath hooker Tom Dunn, Northampton locks Alex Moon and David Ribbans, and Leicester prop Joe Heyes.

"This is an important game for us and we're looking forward to getting back to Twickenham and playing rugby," Jones said on Tuesday.

"We've had two really good camps, going back to basics and how we want to play. The Barbarians squad has a rich blend of talent, so this week we'll be testing ourselves under pressure and looking to take our game to the next level."

Saracens full-back Elliot Daly is absent from the group, but Harlequins Prop Joe Marler will join up with the squad for reconditioning.

Following the Quilter Cup, which is an uncapped fixture, England will travel to Rome to face Italy in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday, October 31.

England will then play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup, returning to Twickenham Stadium for Quilter Internationals against Georgia (Saturday, November 14, 3pm KO) and Ireland (Saturday, November 21, 3pm KO).

They will then face Wales away (Saturday, November 28, 4pm KO) before playing at home to determine their final position in the competition (Sunday, December 6, 2pm KO).

England squad:

Backs: Ali Crossdale (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers). Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints), Beno Obano (Bath), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)