England Six Nations and Autumn Cup squad: Jack Willis in, but Simmonds brothers left out

Premiership Players' Player of the year Jack Willis has received an England call-up

Uncapped Wasps flanker Jack Willis has earned a call-up to Eddie Jones' England Six Nations and autumn squad, but there is no place for Exeter's Simmonds brothers.

On Saturday, England will complete their 2020 Six Nations campaign with their rescheduled Round Five clash against Italy in Rome, where a bonus-point win could hand them the title, before they then take part in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Between November 14 and December 6, England will host Georgia and Ireland at Twickenham, travel to face Wales and play a further playoff Test at Twickenham against one of France, Scotland, Fiji or Italy.

From Saturday's Premiership final between Exeter and Wasps, a total of seven players have linked up with the England squad in the shape of Exeter second row Jonny Hill, centre Henry Slade and tighthead prop Harry Williams, and Wasps lock Joe Launchbury, scrum-half Dan Robson, out-half Jacob Umaga and Willis.

Saracens full-back Elliot Daly, Leicester Tigers out-half George Ford and Harlequins prop Joe Marler will also join up with the squad for reconditioning.

Though injured, Elliot Daly will link up with the squad for reconditioning

Exeter duo Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jack Nowell (toe) are absent from the squad due to injury, however, in addition to Ali Crossdale, Courtney Lawes, Manu Tuilagi and Mark Wilson.

In addition to Premiership Players' Player of the Year Willis, there are eight other uncapped players named in the squad: Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence, Bristol back Max Malins, Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley, Wasps' Umaga, Bath hooker Tom Dunn and prop Beno Obano, Northampton lock David Ribbans and Exeter's Hill.

Despite being central to Exeter's European Cup and Premiership double success in recent weeks, Chiefs captain and out-half Joe Simmonds, as well as influential No 8 Sam Simmonds, are omitted.

0:59 England head coach Eddie Jones explains why Exeter Chiefs brothers Joe and Sam Simmonds have been left out of his latest squad England head coach Eddie Jones explains why Exeter Chiefs brothers Joe and Sam Simmonds have been left out of his latest squad

"We have to put our best foot forward if we want to win the Six Nations," Jones said on Monday.

"We need to set the tone of the game and we want to put a smile on fans' faces, a lot of people are enduring hardships and we are grateful for the opportunity to represent England in these difficult times.

"We were obviously disappointed with the postponement of the Barbarians game but we moved to plan B, had a highly competitive training session instead of the match and now we are fully focused on the Italy game and the goal of winning the Six Nations.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie misses out through injury

"It was a tough squad to pick and I know there are a number of disappointed players that have just missed out. We've got a good balance between experience and inexperience.

"With nine players out injured, it does create some opportunities for the younger guys to show what they can do. We're very happy with what we've seen in the mini-camps and the Barbarians training week, it's been really competitive."

England's 36-man squad

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors), Max Malins (Bristol Bears), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).



Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby) Ben Earl (Bristol Bears), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Jack Willis (Wasps).