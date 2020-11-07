Anthony Watson ruled out of England's Autumn Nations Cup game with Georgia

Anthony Watson has returned to Bath for treatment

Anthony Watson has been ruled out of England's Autumn Nations Cup opener against Georgia because of an ankle injury.

Watson started the 34-5 victory over Italy that clinched the Six Nations title a week ago but has been left out of a 36-man training squad to undergo treatment with his club Bath.

George Ford is still troubled by an Achilles issue but he will continue his rehabilitation at England's Teddington training base.

Uncapped Wasps prospect Jacob Umaga is present as fly-half cover for Owen Farrell in Ford's absence, although Eddie Jones also sees Henry Slade and George Furbank as options in the position.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis is one of six uncapped players in Eddie Jones' squad

England have been boosted by the return of Elliot Daly and Joe Marler, who missed the win in Rome because of respective shin and knee injuries.

Daly's fitness puts pressure on Furbank at full-back while Marler will challenge Mako Vunipola at loosehead prop.

Billy Vunipola will join up with the squad on Sunday following the birth of his son earlier this week.

0:26 England were crowned Six Nations champions last weekend England were crowned Six Nations champions last weekend

England play back-to-back home games against Georgia and Ireland on November 14 and 21 respectively before travelling to Llanelli for their final group game against Wales on September 28.

Their final game - against Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland - will be played at Twickenham on December 6.

England squad

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Furbank, Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Ollie Thorley, Jacob Umaga, Ben Youngs.

Forwards: Tom Curry, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Beno Obano, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams, Jack Willis.