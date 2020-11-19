England vs Ireland: Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler return for Autumn Nations Cup

Tom Curry starts for England as one of four changes for their Test with Ireland

England head coach Eddie Jones has made four changes to his side to face Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday in the Autumn Nations Cup, with flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill returning.

Sale Sharks flanker Curry and Bath back-row Underhill were key components to the England side which progressed to the Rugby World Cup final in Japan last year. Wasps' Jack Willis and Bath second row Charlie Ewels drop out of the squad entirely as a result, with Maro Itoje shifting from the blindside back to lock.

Sam Underhill also returns to start at openside flanker

Elsewhere, Jones has promoted first-choice props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler back into the starting XV, with Ellis Genge and Will Stuart dropping to the bench.

Mako Vunipola (pictured) and Kyle Sinckler return at loosehead and tighthead respectively

The back-line remains unchanged from England's 40-0 win over Georgia last time out, with Jonathan Joseph ruled fit to start on the wing again despite having limped off with a back spasm last week.

Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence keeps his place at outside-centre in only his second-ever Test start, with Exeter's Henry Slade partnering in midfield.

Experienced out-half George Ford has returned from injury to take his place among the replacements, with Exeter lock Jonny Hill also brought in.

George Ford has recovered from an Achilles complaint to start among the replacements

"I've picked the strongest team possible for the most important game of our season," Jones said on Thursday.

"We have the highest respect for Ireland and their coach Andy Farrell. They've had good preparation with two wins and a dominant display against Wales, and we will need to be at our best on Saturday.

England head coach Eddie Jones has termed Saturday's Test with Ireland their 'most important of the season'

"We've trained well this week, we're expecting a tough, physical game against Ireland and we've reflected that in our sessions. We'll look to lift our performance even higher and are looking forward to a really good game of rugby."

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonathan Joseph, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 12 Henry Slade, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Joe Launchbury, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Tom Dunn, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Jonny Hill, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Dan Robson, 22 George Ford, 23 Max Malins.