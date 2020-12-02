Ollie Lawrence and Joe Marler in England squad for Autumn Nations Cup final against France

Joe Marler's last England cap came in the Six Nations win over Wales in March

Ollie Lawrence and Joe Marler have been included in England's 27-man squad for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against France.

Lawrence has recovered from the hip injury which ruled him out of last weekend's victory over Wales, having started in the wins against Georgia and Ireland.

Marler, meanwhile, could make his first England appearance since March.

Wings Joe Cokanasiga and Ollie Thorley, half-backs Alex Mitchell and Jacob Umaga and front rows Alfie Barbeary and Harry Williams have been released back to their clubs for the weekend's Premiership action.

Ollie Lawrence made his England debut in the Six Nations title-clinching win over Italy in October

Anthony Watson is also included and he says England value the climax to the tournament as an opportunity to win a second piece of silverware immediately, having claimed the 2020 Six Nations title on October 31.

It is also a chance for England to avenge the 24-17 defeat to France in February, their only loss of the year.

"This is a big deal. We want to win trophies," said Watson, who made his comeback from an ankle injury against Wales last Saturday.

"It's something that when you're done with rugby you can say you've won.

"It's irrelevant whether it's the Nations Cup or the Six Nations, a tournament that's just been made or one that's been there for however many years. It's still an opportunity to win a trophy.

"Also, putting yourself in finals is where you want to measure yourself as a player. It's the highest pressure game you can play in and it's a real test of you as a player and as a team."

Anthony Watson has his sights set on more silverware

The Autumn Nations Cup has struggled to capture imaginations due to the focus on defence and kicking and is not helped by France being forced to field a shadow team for what should have been a blockbusting climax due to an agreement with their clubs.

There will be 2,000 fans at Twickenham for Sunday's decider, with 20 per cent of seats gifted to local NHS workers.

The remaining tickets are for players' families, local rugby clubs and sponsors with around 1,000 on sale to local residents.

Supporters will be able to drink alcohol in their seats, in line with government guidance. Temperature checks will be in place on arrival, with face coverings mandatory except when eating or drinking in seats.

England squad

Backs: Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Willis.