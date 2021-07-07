Jack Kenningham and unnamed member of England's staff isolating after contact from NHS' Covid-19 app

Jack Kenningham is isolating in line with Government advice

Jack Kenningham has withdrawn from the England squad along with an unnamed member of staff after being contacted and advised to isolate by the NHS' Covid-19 app.

The Rugby Football Union issued a press release on Wednesday in which they said the pair had been identified as "being in the vicinity of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19".

"Both will self-isolate as a precaution and in line with government advice," the statement continued.

"Neither has tested positive for Covid-19 and the squad and staff group continue to undergo daily testing."

England overcame the USA 43-29 at Twickenham on Sunday, handing out the most debuts in one match since 1947, and will face Canada at the same venue this Saturday.

Eddie Jones challenged England's "historic" 12 new caps to earn the right to build on their Test debuts.

Joe Cokanasiga scored two tries, with Marcus Smith, Sam Underhill, Ollie Lawrence, Jamie Blamire and Harry Randall also crossing for the hosts in their comfortable victory.

Harry Randall scored a try in England's win over the USA on Sunday

Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz, Cam Dolan, Hanco Germishuys and Christian Dyer forced scores for the spirited USA in a match that broke up considerably in the second half.

Jones was delighted to blood an entire new generation of England stars, with a host of senior men either rested or on tour with the British & Irish Lions.

"It was a historic occasion, with 12 new caps for England, 10,000 people back in Twickenham, and a few of the players could see their families while they were singing the national anthem," Jones said. "So, it was a great day for the sport.

"The first half, we were very good, we put ourselves in the position to win the game, which is the most important thing first of all. Then in the second half we got a bit loose, a bit inconsistent and dropped off in a number of areas.

"A lot of new players have had a taste of Test rugby now, and now it's about how hard they want to work to keep improving."

England head coach Eddie Jones said Sunday was "a great day for the sport"

England's decision to select just two backs on the bench forced major reshuffles when Max Malins and Lawrence succumbed to injuries. Malins suffered an AC joint shoulder injury, while Lawrence was forced out of action with a head injury.

England boss Jones insisted that was merely bad luck, though that pressed half-backs Dan Robson and Jacob Umaga into action out of position.

"That's just the way the game is, you always roll the dice a little bit going six-two on the bench," Jones said.

"But Dan Robson did a great job for us on the wing. He showed amazing pace and looked quicker than our other wingers, and he acquitted himself well.

"Obviously to lose Malins and Lawrence was just bad luck. Malins has an AC joint injury, so he'll probably be out for a couple of weeks but that's just an estimate.

"Lawrence had to go for an HIA which meant he couldn't return to the game but now he looks back to full fettle.

"So, he'll go through the return-to-play now and see if he can recover in time for next week. It's unlikely but we'll just wait and see."