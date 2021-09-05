Heather Fisher: England World Cup winner retires from rugby

Heather Fisher in action for England

England legend Heather Fisher has called time on her playing career.

An influential figure in both XVs and sevens, the 37-year-old was a member of England's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, her second of two XVs World Cup appearances.

Birmingham-born Fisher was part of the England squad to compete in the inaugural women's Rugby World Cup Sevens in Dubai under Simon Amor.

Her impressive performances in the shorter format of the game saw her called up for the Red Roses squad for the Nations Cup in Canada in August 2009, and she made her debut at open-side flanker in a 36-7 win over USA.

Fisher made her name on the Sevens circuit

Representing Team GB at the Rio 2016 Olympics, the flanker won a bronze medal with England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia with a 24-19 victory over Canada.

A two-time Women's Six Nations Grand Slam winner in 2010 and 2011, Fisher also featured at three sevens World Cups.

She earned her final XVs cap in England's 15-14 victory over Canada on the summer tour in July 2015. Her final appearance on the sevens circuit came in Sydney in February 2020.

At club level, Fisher represented Wasps FC Ladies, Gloucester-Hartpury Women and over the last 12 months, played her club rugby for Allianz Premier 15s side Worcester Warriors.

Fisher was named in the initial GB Sevens squad in February 2021 but injury limited her training and playing time.

Fisher has most recently been playing for Allianz Premier 15s side Worcester Warriors

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported my journey, from the RFU, GB Sevens, The National Lottery, family and friends," said Fisher.

"It's been a rollercoaster of a career. I'm proud of everything I've been through, managed to overcome and achieved.

"I've had some amazing people alongside me and around me and am eternally grateful for the support I've had and would like to say a big thank you to all for believing in me and giving me the opportunities.

"Rugby's been a great platform to be able to inspire people and change lives. I hope that I will now move on to other things in life and am looking forward to more opportunities to continue to inspire."