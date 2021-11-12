Ellis Genge: England prop tests positive for Covid-19 on eve of Australia Test

Ellis Genge will miss England's game against Australia

England prop Ellis Genge has tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of their Autumn Nations Series game against Australia.

The loosehead returned a positive PCR result on Friday morning from a test taken on Thursday and immediately went into isolation.

Genge had been named in the starting line-up for Saturday's Test at Twickenham.

England reported no further positive tests among players or staff.

More to follow…

This is a breaking England news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

