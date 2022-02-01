Six Nations: England's Joe Marler cleared to rejoin squad after self-isolation

Joe Marler has been cleared to return to Eddie Jones' squad ahead of their Six Nations opener on Saturday

England's troubled build-up to their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland has eased slightly after Joe Marler was cleared to rejoin the squad. Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot also maintains that Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill could be involved this weekend.

Marler tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago, threatening his involvement in Saturday's trip to Murrayfield, but he has now left self-isolation.

Marler has 74-caps worth of international experience, while almost half of Eddie Jones' 37-man training squad have never appeared in Six Nations.

England 2022 Six Nations fixtures Saturday, February 5 Scotland (A) 4.45pm Sunday, February 13 Italy (A) 3pm Saturday, February 26 Wales (H) 4.45pm Saturday, March 12 Ireland (H) 4.45pm Saturday, March 19 France (A) 8pm

On Tuesday afternoon, England also insisted that Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill are still in contention for the Calcutta Cup.

Flanker Lawes sustained concussion playing for Northampton against Ulster on January 16, while Hill has a foot injury.

Courtney Lawes is going through the return to play protocols

Head coach Jones names his team for the clash on Thursday morning and despite neither player taking part in training on Tuesday, forwards coach Matt Proudfoot maintains that they could be involved.

"Courtney is still going through his return to play processes and he's progressing through that," Proudfoot said.

"We'll have a look at how Jonny Hill comes through his process. So far everybody is looking in a good state."

Proudfoot insists no risks will be taken with Lawes' return and is confident that among vice-captains Tom Curry, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ellis Genge an alternative skipper can be found.

"With concussion it's very important that you follow that process. If we have one per cent of doubt then Courtney won't play," Proudfoot said.

"He's raring to go and has been progressing nicely through what's he's been asked to do and through what the doctor has structured him for. He's right on top of it so let's see how he goes. It's only Tuesday and there are still a couple of days to go.

"Eddie's got a good leadership team in place," Proudfoot continued. "Tom [Curry] leads by example and with the intensity he trains at.

"Each one of the young guys who support Courtney have their own speciality in how they're leading and I must say the intensity in training was really spot on today."

After returning to the squad, Marler came through Tuesday's critical training session well. Centre Joe Marchant is still quarantining due to coronavirus.

"Joe will be okay for Saturday," Proudfoot said. "He trained flat out today. I had a scrummaging session with Joe and he's looking good."

Following England's opener against Scotland, they will travel to face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, February 13.