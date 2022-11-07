Jamie George returns to England squad for Autumn Nations Series match against Japan after foot injury

Jamie George has returned to the England squad after nursing a foot injury

Jamie George has been named as part of Eddie Jones' 36-player England squad ahead of their upcoming Autumn Nations Series match against Japan this weekend.

The Saracens hooker had been expected to miss his nation's clashes against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa after suffering a foot injury against Leicester Tigers at the beginning of October.

A club statement suggested George, who has 69 caps for England since making his first start in November 2017, would miss around 10 weeks of action before returning in early December.

His returned to the squad is coincided by that of Northampton Saints duo Tommy Freeman and Alex Mitchell, who share three caps between them.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

England kicked off their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Sunday with a shock 30-29 defeat to Argentina in which Emiliano Boffelli provided 25 points - their first loss to the Pumas at Twickenham in 16 years.

Jones rued sloppy mistakes but insisted afterwards he was not concerned by the performance.

"Not [concerned] at all. Not at all. I reckon we play that game 100 times, and the result isn't going to be the same," he said.

"We don't have to worry about confidence. I'm just about repeating things well.

"I've seen enough good things out of them [England squad], and some silly things, which sometimes happens when you try too hard. As I said in the lead-up to the game, I think our attitude to be the best team we can be is really good."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Eddie Jones insists his side will respond positively to their shock defeat to Argentina England head coach Eddie Jones insists his side will respond positively to their shock defeat to Argentina

FULL SQUAD

Forwards:

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 1 cap), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 42 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 40 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 69 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 16 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 59 caps), Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 53 caps), Jack Singleton (Gloucester, Rugby, 3 caps), Hugh Tizard (Saracens, uncapped), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 65 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 71 caps), Jack Willis (Wasps, 5 caps).

Backs:

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 13 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 98 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 2 caps), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps), Will Joseph (London Irish, 1 cap), Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 49 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 14 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 47 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 118 caps).