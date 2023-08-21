England to learn Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell's Rugby World Cup fates after red cards

England head coach Steve Borthwick could be without captain Owen Farrell for their Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina

England will learn on Tuesday the consequences for their Rugby World Cup group campaign caused by Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell being summoned to face rugby's judiciary.

Six Nations, the organisers for the warm-up fixtures, has announced Vunipola's hearing for being sent off for a dangerous tackle against Ireland will take place on Tuesday evening.

Earlier that day, Farrell faces an independent disciplinary panel for the second time in a week after World Rugby appealed the decision to overturn his red card for a high challenge against Wales.

A ban for Billy Vunipola would severely affect England's World Cup plans

Both players are facing six-week bans that can be reduced for mitigation but with just one match left until the World Cup - against Fiji on Saturday - any suspension will impact their quest to qualify from Pool D and most importantly their key opening fixture against Argentina on September 9.

Vunipola is the squad's only specialist No 8 while Farrell is its captain, talisman and goalkicker, making the duo influential personnel who Steve Borthwick can not afford to lose.

Each player was shown a yellow card that was upgraded to red by the bunker review system after making similar tackles in a collapse of England defensive discipline.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking last week, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell described the debate surrounding his son, Owen's disciplinary process for a dangerous tackle as a 'disgusting circus' Speaking last week, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell described the debate surrounding his son, Owen's disciplinary process for a dangerous tackle as a 'disgusting circus'

Vunipola's came on Saturday during a 29-10 rout by Ireland in Dublin, the Saracens back row clattering into Andrew Porter's head with his shoulder.

A week earlier Farrell had ploughed into Taine Basham's head, causing the Wales flanker to fail an HIA.

The original disciplinary hearing cleared Farrell, finding mitigation in a late change in dynamics by Basham, but an outcry followed the failure to issue a ban and World Rugby appealed.