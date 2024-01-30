Marcus Smith ruled out of England's Six Nations opener vs Italy due to calf injury

Marcus Smith has been ruled out of England's opener Six Nations against Italy in Rome due to a calf injury.

Smith departed England's training base in Girona on crutches on Monday, leaving George Ford and the uncapped Fin Smith as fly-half options, with previous captain Owen Farrell having made himself unavailable.

"He [Marcus Smith] won't make this weekend sadly," England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield told media on Tuesday.

"It is a calf injury. We got the scan report through but we are waiting to understand exactly what that means for us moving forward.

"He's not fit for this weekend. At the minute, we're waiting for a second opinion on the scan. We will know more then."

England begin their championship campaign against Italy at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday (2.15pm kick-off GMT).

Smith is the latest injury blow to hit Steve Borthwick's England camp - they are already without centres Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi, back-row Tom Curry, loosehead Bevan Rodd, lock George Martin, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and wing Anthony Watson.

"[Marcus is] a big loss," Sinfield added. "He's an outstanding guy who I have absolutely loved working with and I have got a really good connection with.

"But what that does is provide opportunities for others. We have said it since I have been working with England that we are blessed with the tens that we have got. Fin Smith's been in camp before, his form has been outstanding for Northampton and he has trained great too.

"Without giving too much away, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out where that might leave us. We have got Fin and George [Ford] who has got 91 caps I think so he has got that experience and a young gun who has been in top, top form. We're still in a very, very good position."

Sinfield, whose England coaching position has changed from defence coach to skills/kicking coach after the announcement he will depart at the end of the season, confirmed the injury occurred early into a training session.

"It was just in training, the early part of the session. Just one of those things," said Sinfield.

"The boys have had two days off recovery and Marcus being the bundle of energy that he is was doing his thing. Unfortunately these things happen. We are gutted for him because he's been amazing to work with and we hope it will not be too long.

"I am not sure on the logistics. I think some of it will depend on what the second opinion says. It would be great if we could keep him with us.

"I think with all our nines and tens, the more time they get to spend together the more those friendships and relationships continue to build. That's really important off the field as it is on the field. It would be great if he stays."

