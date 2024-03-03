Six Nations: England's Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell return to squad ahead of Ireland clash at Twickenham on Saturday

Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell have returned to England's Six Nations squad ahead of the visit of Ireland on Saturday after calf and knee injuries respectively.

Fly-half Smith is yet to play a minute in this season's competition after picking up a knock on a pre-tournament camp in Girona, sitting out the wins over Italy and Wales and Calcutta Cup defeat to Scotland.

Scrum-half Mitchell started against Italy and Wales only to then injure his knee ligaments in training, with Danny Care starting at No 9 against Scotland.

Smith and Mitchell are now in contention to figure against Grand Slam-seeking Ireland at Twickenham on March 9 after being included in a 36-man group.

Both players attended an England training camp in York last week, with attack coach Richard Wigglesworth saying at the time: "We're hopeful they're going to be in the mix [for Ireland]. We'll know more on Monday/Tuesday next week."

Mitchell's return means Harry Randall is left out of the squad with Care and Ben Spencer the other scrum-half options.

Wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso also returns to the squad after missing last week's training camp because of an exam, with the 21-year-old currently studying for a medical degree at Exeter University.

England's 36-player squad ahead of Ireland game on Saturday

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler, George Martin, Beno Obano, Ethan Roots, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill

Backs: Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Will Muir, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi

