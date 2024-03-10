Six Nations: Guy Pepper called up to replace injured Chandler Cunningham-South as squad named for France finale

England replacement flanker Chandler Cunningham-South has been ruled out of Saturday’s crucial Six Nations finale against France in Lyon by injury, with Newcastle’s highly-rated Guy Pepper called up in his place.

Cunningham-South has been sidelined by a calf problem.

The 20-year-old Harlequins flanker sustained the injury after coming on for the final quarter of Saturday's 23-22 victory over Ireland that has propelled Steve Borthwick's men back into title contention ahead of the final weekend of fixtures.

Image: England's Chandler Cunningham-South is checked for an injury after coming on as substitute against Ireland

It is a blow for the hard-carrying rookie back row as well as England because of the impact he has made off the bench in his debut Test campaign.

His place in the 36-man training squad that will on Monday begin preparations to face Les Bleus has been taken by 20-year-old Pepper.

Image: Guy Pepper has caught the eye with his performances at Newcastle

Centre Henry Slade and back five forward Ollie Chessum are available for the final weekend of the Championship despite picking up unspecified knocks against Ireland.

England on Saturday ended Ireland's hopes of historic back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams, and revived their own hopes of the title, with the final kick of the match at Twickenham, as Marcus Smith struck a last-gasp drop-goal to seal a 23-22 win.

England, who produced their best performance of the championship by a considerable distance, scored tries through Ollie Lawrence, George Furbank and Ben Earl.

England squad to face France in Lyon

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers); Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers); Alex Coles (Northampton Saints); Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks); Theo Dan (Saracens); Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins); Ben Earl (Saracens); Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby); Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears); Jamie George (Saracens); Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers); Maro Itoje (Saracens); Joe Marler (Harlequins); George Martin (Leicester Tigers); Beno Obano (Bath Rugby); Guy Pepper (Newcastle Falcons); Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs); Will Stuart (Bath Rugby); Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs: Danny Care (Harlequins); Elliot Daly (Saracens); Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints); Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs); George Ford (Sale Sharks); Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints); George Furbank (Northampton Saints); Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby); Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints); Will Muir (Bath Rugby); Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks); Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs); Fin Smith (Northampton Saints); Marcus Smith (Harlequins); Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby); Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers); Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks)