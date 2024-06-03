England name 33-player training squad as Tom Curry returns ahead of summer Tests vs Japan, New Zealand

Tom Curry has been included in England's 33-player training camp named by head coach Steve Borthwick on Monday, having played just once since the Rugby World Cup due to hip surgery.

Curry is named alongside twin brother Ben in a squad which does not contain players from Premiership finalists Northampton Saints or Bath - who face other at Twickenham on Saturday.

Tom Curry's first appearance since October came in Sale Sharks' Premiership semi-final defeat away to Bath last weekend.

England travel to face Japan on June 22 before a two-Test series against New Zealand on July 6 and July 13, live on Sky Sports.

Prop Bevan Rodd earns a recall while his Sale team-mates Raffi Quirke and the uncapped Joe Carpenter will also get the chance to try and make Borthwick's final squad selection.

Harlequins prop Fin Baxter, Exeter back-row Greg Fisilau and lock Rusi Tuima, and Bristol hooker Gabriel Oghre are other players who have received a call-up in the forwards.

Image: England head coach Steve Borthwick will name his official touring party for the summer Tests on Monday June 10

In the backs, Gloucester's Charlie Atkinson, Harlequins' Luke Northmore, Bristol's Harry Randall and Sale's Tom Roebuck have made the panel at this stage.

Leicester Tigers scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet also returns following a lengthy spell absent with injury.

The group of 33 players will take part in a four-day training camp with England from Tuesday June 4. Borthwick will then name his official touring group on Monday June 10.

33-player squad named for England training camp

Forwards (20):

Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Rusi Tuima (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Willis (Saracens)



Backs (13):

Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Max Malins (Bristol Bears), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).

England's summer fixtures (UK and Irish time)

Saturday June 22 - vs Japan (6.50am)

Saturday July 6 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports

Saturday July 13 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports

