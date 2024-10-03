Red Roses: England captain Marlie Packer returns to face Black Ferns in WXV tournament

England captain Marlie Packer returns to the starting line-up for their WXV match against New Zealand on Sunday.

Head coach John Mitchell has made 10 changes to his starting XV to take on the world champions in round two of WXV 1 at Langley Event Centre in Canada.

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt and fly-half Holly Aitchison resume their half-back partnership, with Tatyana Heard and Helena Rowland named in the centres.

Prop Hannah Botterman is set to receive her 50th cap for England and her 25th start for her country. The Bristol Bears prop made her debut against Canada in 2017.

Botterman will be joined by hooker Amy Cokayne and prop Maud Muir in the front row while Zoe Aldcroft combines with Abbie Ward in the second row.

Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach, who scored during England's dominant 61-21 bonus-point victory over USA in Round 1 at BC Place, return on the wing alongside Abby Dow.

England beat New Zealand during the inaugural 2023 WXV tournament and also dominated their previous meeting last month beating the Black Ferns 24-12 at Allianz Stadium, with Packer, Hunt and Dow all scoring tries.

The Red Roses are heavy favourites to defend the WXV1 title they won last year, and after their win over USA are on an 18-match winning streak.

Red Roses team to play New Zealand

England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Helena Rowland, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Morwenna Talling, 7 Marlie Packer (c), 8 Alex Matthews.

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Emily Scarratt.

