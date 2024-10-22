England's Marcus Smith explains how army breathing technique has improved his kicking and cut his anger

England's Marcus Smith has revealed how an army breathing technique has enhanced his goal-kicking and taken away his "anger" after costly errors during the defeat to New Zealand in Dunedin in July.

Smith was wayward with two penalties and a conversion as England slipped to a 16-15 defeat to the All Blacks but was then impeccable off the tee a week later during a 24-17 loss.

The Harlequins man - who has also changed his boots and kicking tee - is set to return to action for his country against New Zealand on November 2 as England's Autumn Nations Series begins.

Smith said: "Going into the first Test [against New Zealand], I was probably overthinking it.

"I don't think I kicked that well towards the back end of last season. I felt I was a bit rushed, a bit tight on the ball.

'When the lads needed me most, I wasn't there'

"Sometimes you can look at it and it feels like it's going to be all good, then you get to a game and it's suddenly all different.

"I have done a fair bit of breath work at the back of my run-up, especially if I'm in a longer passage of play, trying to regulate my emotions and breathing so I can stay calm in that moment.

"I just take a deep breath in, suck it up at the end, and then breathe out as slow as I can. It's like an army technique to regulate.

"I do it as well if there's big decisions or a long passage of play. I try and regulate myself so that I'm not as aggressive and as angry as I can be, especially in decision-making and the closed-skill stuff.

"I'm probably at my best in terms of kicking when I'm calm and relaxed and aiming down the middle and knocking it over.

"But in that specific moment, when the lads needed me most, I wasn't there. That game in Dunedin was quite a tough game for me personally and it was also a difficult week."