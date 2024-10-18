Autumn Nations Series: Twenty-minute red cards to be trialled with Ireland against permanent changes

Twenty-minute red cards will be trialled in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

Referees can still hand out a "permanent" red card for foul play that is deemed to be "deliberate and dangerous", but for "technical offences" that are not "deliberate or intentional" the offending team can replace the sent-off player after 20 minutes.

World Rugby will discuss the 20-minute red card becoming the only red card available to referees at a meeting next month.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) - following the lead of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) - has come out against the "permanent adoption" of the 20-minute red card rule for "deliberate and intentional acts", but has welcomed the new variation proposed for the Autumn Nations Series.

A statement said: "Player welfare and safety are paramount to the core values of the game and the option of a permanent red card for deliberate and intentional acts of foul play supports those values and protects the integrity of the game."



Earlier in the week, the FFR said any decision to permanently bring in the 20-minute red card as the only option available for refs would be an "unacceptable step backwards".

However, Julie Paterson, chief of rugby at Six Nations Rugby, defended the trial, saying: "No trial or subsequent change is considered without utter confidence that player safety and welfare is front and centre.

"First and foremost, we need to look after the players and their interests, and the trials we have opted to use this November deliver on this commitment."

The Autumn Nations Series will also see:

Conversion : Kickers will have 60 seconds to complete a conversion, with the time starting straight after a try is scored. If a player exceeds this time limit the conversion kick shall be disallowed.

Penalty Kicks: 60 seconds will also be allocated for a penalty kick at goal, starting from the time the referee is informed of the decision to take the kick at goal. If the penalty attempt times out, a scrum is awarded to the non-kicking team at the place of the penalty.

Scrum clock : A scrum must be set within 30 seconds of the referee making their mark for the scrum. A free-kick will be given against the team deemed to be causing the delay.

Lineout clock : A lineout must be formed within 30 seconds of the assistant referee signalling the mark for a lineout. A free-kick will be awarded on the 15-metre line against the team deemed to be causing the delay.

Referees on 'On Mic': Refs will go 'On Mic' at points within games to explain decisions for fans.

Autumn Internationals: Fixtures and UK kick-off times

Saturday November 2

3.10pm: England vs New Zealand, Twickenham Stadium

5.40pm: Scotland vs Fiji, Murrayfield

Friday November 8

8.10pm: Ireland vs New Zealand, Aviva Stadium

Saturday November 9

3.10pm: England vs Australia, Twickenham

5.40pm: Italy vs Argentina, Stadio Friuli

8.10pm: France vs Japan, Stade de France

Sunday November 10

1.40pm: Wales vs Fiji, Principality Stadium

4.10pm: Scotland vs South Africa, Murrayfield

Friday November 15

8.10pm: Ireland vs Argentina, Aviva Stadium

Saturday November 16

3.10pm: Scotland vs Portugal, Murrayfield

5.40pm: England vs South Africa, Twickenham

8.10pm: France vs New Zealand, Stade de France

Sunday November 17

1.40pm: Italy vs Georgia, Stadio Luigi Ferraris

4.10pm: Wales vs Australia, Principality Stadium

Friday November 22

8.10pm: France vs Argentina, Stade de France

Saturday November 23

3.10pm: Ireland vs Fiji, Aviva Stadium

5.40pm: Wales vs South Africa, Principality Stadium

8.10pm: Italy vs New Zealand, Allianz Stadium, Turin

Sunday November 24

1.40pm: Scotland vs Australia, Murrayfield

4.10pm: England vs Japan, Twickenham

Saturday November 30

3.10pm: Ireland vs Australia, Aviva Stadium

