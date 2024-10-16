England autumn squad: Alex Mitchell, George Ford, Fraser Dingwall miss out injured while Tom Curry included

Alex Mitchell, George Ford and Fraser Dingwall have all failed to make England's 36-player squad for the autumn internationals due to injury, but Tom Curry has been passed fit.

Northampton Saints scrum-half Mitchell has developed into a key man for club and country in recent years, but a neck injury has ruled him out for England's Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Tests vs New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

There had been hope Sale Sharks fly-half Ford would overcome his thigh injury to be selected, but he has failed to make the panel. He is the only player listed to undergo "rehabilitation" on the squad release.

Image: Scrum-half Alex Mitchell has not made the squad due to a neck injury, in a big blow

Northampton centre Dingwall - a player some had picked as a potential England starter this November - has failed to make it due to a knee injury.

Image: Centre Fraser Dingwall is another to miss out due to injury (knee)

Sale back-row Curry has missed the majority of the Premiership season to date due to concussion, but has made the cut in a boost to head coach Steve Borthwick.

Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade is also included, but has not played since the summer due to shoulder surgery, while Saracens midfielder Alex Lozowski has made the squad despite not playing for England since November 2018.

Image: Fly-half George Ford has also not been included due to his recent thigh injury

Back-rows Tom Willis (Saracens) and Ethan Roots (Exeter) have been omitted, while lock Alex Coles (Northampton) is also listed as injured.

Exeter back-row Greg Fisilau and Harlequins centre Oscar Beard also miss out, despite having been a part of England's recent mini-camp.

"Naming this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Autumn Nations Series, and we look forward to working with the players again in the days ahead." said Borthwick.

"Our focus is on thorough preparation and building cohesion as we approach what will be a fiercely competitive series.

"Facing New Zealand in the opening match is a tremendous opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.

"Having only played at Allianz Stadium twice in our last 15 games, it will be fantastic to return and play in front of our home crowd. The energy and passion of our supporters always give the players an extra boost."

England's revised coaching set-up Steve Borthwick – head coach



Richard Wigglesworth – senior assistant coach (attack)



Joe El-Abd – assistant coach (defence)



Tom Harrison – assistant coach (scrum)



Kevin Sinfield – assistant coach (skills & kicking)

Andrew Strawbridge – assistant coach and coaching advisor

36-player squad named for England's autumn Tests

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

Borthwick: Coaching changes won't affect us

Speaking at Wednesday's press conference upon naming his squad, England head coach Borthwick said the number of recent coaching changes to have occurred under him will not disrupt autumn preparations.

New defence coach Joe El-Abd has taken over from Felix Jones after the Irishman who helped South Africa win the 2019 and 2023 World Cups unexpectedly handed in his resignation in August.

Jones' desire to leave after just nine months in the job, as well as Aled Walters' equally sudden exit as head of strength and conditioning the previous month, sent shockwaves through the camp.

Kevin Sinfield, who originally came in with Borthwick from Leicester Tigers as defence coach, was relegated to skills/kicking coach for this year's Six Nations, and had been announced as departing post the summer's tour of New Zealand, but is now staying on.

El-Abd is currently defence coach while continuing in his role as Oyonnax director of rugby in France, while attack coach Richard Wigglesworth has now been promoted to assistant coach.

"I think there is a whole lot of consistency with Wiggy, (scrum coach) Tom Harrison, Kev and Straws (assistant Andrew Strawbridge)," Borthwick said.

Image: England head coach Steve Borthwick is insistent the number of recent coaching changes under him will not disrupt preparations

"Clearly there's a change there with Felix deciding he didn't want to work with the England team going forward but Joe is a coach I've known and respected for a long time. He has a pretty good understanding of how we operate.

"I see that as being pretty seamless in terms of the way we operate.

"We have a defence that has fast line speed, we get off the line and put the opposition under pressure and that's what Joe believes in also. He's coached that very successfully and understands it."

