Richard Wigglesworth: Steve Borthwick promotes former international and attack coach to senior assistant role

Richard Wigglesworth has been installed as Steve Borthwick's No 2 in England's finalised coaching team for the upcoming Autumn Internationals.

Wigglesworth's duties overseeing the attack have been widened to include helping devise the overall gameplan for the fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Felix Jones will continue to work remotely next month after unexpectedly resigning from his post as defence coach in August.

Jones is contracted to work a 12-month notice period and details over his future are likely to be provided on Wednesday when Borthwick names his squad for the autumn.

Joe El-Abd, the Oyonnax director of rugby, has taken charge of the defence while continuing his work with the French club until the end of the season.

England's revised coaching set-up Steve Borthwick – head coach



Richard Wigglesworth – senior assistant coach (attack)



Joe El-Abd – assistant coach (defence)



Tom Harrison – assistant coach (scrum)



Kevin Sinfield – assistant coach (skills & kicking)

Andrew Strawbridge – assistant coach and coaching advisor

"Richard's deep knowledge of the game and his excellent tactical understanding means he has become a key figure in our coaching team," Borthwick said.

"He shares our emotional commitment to English rugby and I am certain he will play a crucial role in driving the standards of this England team."

Wigglesworth now has the title of senior assistant coach, with El-Abd, Tom Harrison, Kevin Sinfield and Andrew Strawbridge completing Borthwick's backroom staff ahead of the opener against the All Blacks on November 2.

Amid upheaval in the England backroom line-up after the departures of Jones and Aled Walters, who served as head of strength and conditioning, Borthwick received a boost last week when the popular Sinfield confirmed he was staying on as skills and kicking coach.

The rugby league legend, who originally worked with Borthwick to title-winning effect at Leicester Tigers before following the head coach to England, was due to step down after the recent tour to Japan and New Zealand but subsequently chose to stay on in his post, as well as providing mentorship to the squad.

