Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Charlie Ewels called up by England for Australia clash after Joe Marler retirement

Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Charlie Ewels have been called up to England's 36-player squad for Saturday's clash against Australia.

Opoku-Fordjour, who has shone for Sale this season, replaces Joe Marler after the prop announced his retirement a day after the opening Autumn Nations Series defeat to New Zealand, while Ewels comes in for fellow Bath forward Ted Hill.

England were beaten 24-22 by the All Blacks and return to Twickenham next Saturday to face Australia.

Opoku-Fordjour helped England win the World Rugby U20 Championship at loosehead and has played tighthead for Sale this year, and was even endorsed by Marler himself in a game between Harlequins and Sale last season.

"I have got a big thing about young, up-and-coming front-rowers," said Marler, who has announced his international retirement for the second time. "This guy, No18 (Opoku-Fordjour), I like the look of."

The uncapped prop, 20, may not get his chance to shine in Marler's absence.

England's 36-player squad:

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)



Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

Borthwick defends changes after Ford's missed kick

Steve Borthwick defended his decision to replace Marcus Smith with George Ford after the replacement's decisive missed penalty and drop goal condemned England to defeat against New Zealand.

Fly-half Smith was replaced by Ford with 62 minutes on the clock at Allianz Stadium after an inspired individual performance had propelled England into a 22-14 heading into the final quarter.

After a second try by Mark Tele'a and a superb touchline conversion from Damian McKenzie edged the All Blacks ahead on 76 minutes, replacement Ford had two opportunities to win it for England.

Ford could take neither, hitting the post with a late penalty before sending a drop-goal wide with the final act as Borthwick's decision was thrust into the spotlight.

Borthwick said: "I think when you have players of the calibre of those guys, the guys that came off the bench, look at the threat that Harry Randall is and the experience George Ford brings, for large parts ultimately, we were in a position to win that game.

"New Zealand are a quality side who have played, since we last played, seven Test matches and been together for three months. So, it's a different context to where we're at. Credit to them and we'll be better next week."

What's next?

England's Autum Nations Series continues against Australia at Allianz Stadium on November 9 (kick-off 3.10pm), while New Zealand face Ireland in Dublin on November 8 (kick-off 8.10pm).

