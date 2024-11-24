Eddie Jones: Former England coach makes light of Danny Care allegations - read my book 'Caring about Care'

Eddie Jones has made light of claims made by Danny Care over his behaviour as England head coach.

Care, who won 101 caps until his international retirement earlier this year, is highly critical of Jones in his autobiography 'Everything Happens for a Reason', claiming that "everyone was terrified of him".

He also said that Jones, who led England to three Six Nations triumphs during his six-year tenure between 2016 and 2022, plus the runners-up spot to South Africa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, created a "toxic environment" and that he was dropped from the international side via voicemail.

On his return to Twickenham after being sacked by England in 2022, Jones, whose Japan side lost 59-14 to England, quickly quipped back about the allegations against him and how he is portrayed, saying that any response can be read in his own book 'Caring about Care'.

"I've got a new book deal coming out, I just signed it today. It's called 'Caring about Care', so you get all the details in that, mate," Jones said.

"So I've got pre-order forms, you can come up and leave your pre-order forms, get them hot, I'm trying to do a deal with the Daily Mail, but I haven't come to an agreement yet, but if you want to read about it then, there you go. So it will be a good one."

For the man who took over from Jones, Steve Borthwick, it has been an autumn of missed opportunities, taking sides all the way but ultimately being pipped at the post.

The victory against Japan was England's only win of the Autumn Nations Series after losing to South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, feeding some exasperation for the England head coach to see his side's efforts come with little reward.

"I think the obvious overriding feeling from reflection will be one of frustration, to have come so close to getting the results but not actually able to convert them," Borthwick said.

"I think that in the first three weeks, I think that will be one emotion. I think the other aspect of it was real positivity around some of the aspects that we've seen the team play.

"I want the team to be brave with the ball. I want them to play fast and I think we've seen growth in that area over the last four weeks."

