Women's Six Nations: Alex Matthews returns from suspension as Abby Dow earns 50th Red Roses cap against Ireland
Alex Matthews and props Maud Muir and Hannah Botterman return for the Red Roses' round three showdown against Ireland; John Mitchell names unchanged backline as Grand Slam-chasing England seek third win of 2025 Women's Six Nations
Thursday 10 April 2025 17:37, UK
Alex Matthews returns for England in Saturday's clash with Ireland at Musgrave Park amid a warning that she faces serious competition at No 8 from Maddie Feaunati.
Matthews will make her first appearance of the Women's Six Nations after completing a two-match suspension incurred for a dangerous tackle in Gloucester-Hartpury's Premiership final victory over Saracens last month.
The 31-year-old comes in for Feaunati as one of three changes to the side that overwhelmed Wales 67-12 - and it is the benched Exeter back row who has emerged as a fierce rival for her place in the team.
Feaunati rampaged through the opening two rounds of the tournament, winning player of the match against Italy and scoring two tries at the Principality Stadium, to present a serious threat to Matthews' control of a jersey she has worn since the World Cup in 2022.
"Alex is aware of how well Maddie's going but isn't too proud to say that while she's a very good player, she doesn't own the shirt," Red Roses attack coach Lou Meadows said.
"She knows that she's always going to have to fight for it and that's why she's so great at working on herself all the time. She doesn't rest. She's an extremely focused individual.
"She wants to be better all the time and, most importantly, she wants to grow that shirt to where it could be. She's aware of who is around her and how she can support them as well. It's all about the shirt and the Red Roses, not just about herself.
"On both sides of the ball Alex knows how to create an impact. She will come into this game absolutely flying because she'll focus on footage, she'll look at other players and how they're playing and she'll look at the opposition."
Props Maud Muir and Hannah Botterman complete the changes for the round-three showdown in Cork with John Mitchell naming an unchanged backline.
Team selection has been mapped out for the first four matches of the Six Nations with the likely Grand Slam-decider against France at Allianz Stadium on April 26 the first indication this year of how Mitchell sees his first-choice side.
A week after back-three companion Ellie Kildunne won her 50th cap, wing Abby Dow will on Saturday reach the same landmark armed with a strike-rate of 43 tries in 49 games.
"Abby is a phenomenal athlete but she's also extremely smart. She's a very committed and driven individual, but she's also extremely caring," Meadows said.
Red Roses team to play Ireland
England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Zoe Aldcroft, 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews.
Replacements: 16 Amy Cockayne, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.
Ireland change three for England
Ireland have made three changes from the victory over Italy for Saturday's crunch Six Nations clash with England in Cork.
Brittany Hogan comes into the back row, Dorothy Wall is drafted in at second row, with Emily Lane returning to marshal the pack from scrum-half.
Ireland captain Edel McMahon has been ruled out of the game through injury, with Amee-Leigh Costigan deputising in her absence.
Ireland team to play England
Ireland: 15 Stacey Flood, 14 Anna McGann, 13 Aoife Dalton, 12 Eve Higgins, 11 Amee-Leigh Costigan, 10 Dannah O'Brien, 9 Emily Lane; 1 Niamh O'Dowd, 2 Neve Jones, 3 Linda Djougang, 4 Fiona Tuite, 5 Dorothy Wall, 6 Brittany Hogan, 7 Erin King, 8 Aoife Wafer
Replacements: 16 Cliodhna Moloney, 17 Siobhán McCarthy, 18 Christy Haney, 19 Ruth Campbell, 20 Grace Moore, 21 Aoibheann Reilly, 22 Nicole Fowley, 23 Vicky Elmes Kinlan.
Women's Six Nations fixtures
Saturday March 22
Ireland 15-27 France
Scotland 24-21 Wales
Sunday March 23
Saturday March 29
France 38-15 Scotland
Wales 12-67 England
Sunday March 30
Saturday April 12
France vs Wales, 12.45pm
Ireland vs England, 4.45pm
Sunday April 13
Scotland vs Italy, 3pm
Saturday April 19
Italy vs France, 1pm
England vs Scotland, 4.45pm
Sunday April 20
Wales vs Ireland, 3pm
Saturday April 26
Italy vs Wales, 12.15pm
Scotland vs Ireland, 2.30pm
England vs France, 4.45pm