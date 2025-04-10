Women's Six Nations: Alex Matthews returns from suspension as Abby Dow earns 50th Red Roses cap against Ireland

Alex Matthews returns for England in Saturday's clash with Ireland at Musgrave Park amid a warning that she faces serious competition at No 8 from Maddie Feaunati.

Matthews will make her first appearance of the Women's Six Nations after completing a two-match suspension incurred for a dangerous tackle in Gloucester-Hartpury's Premiership final victory over Saracens last month.

The 31-year-old comes in for Feaunati as one of three changes to the side that overwhelmed Wales 67-12 - and it is the benched Exeter back row who has emerged as a fierce rival for her place in the team.

Feaunati rampaged through the opening two rounds of the tournament, winning player of the match against Italy and scoring two tries at the Principality Stadium, to present a serious threat to Matthews' control of a jersey she has worn since the World Cup in 2022.

"Alex is aware of how well Maddie's going but isn't too proud to say that while she's a very good player, she doesn't own the shirt," Red Roses attack coach Lou Meadows said.

"She knows that she's always going to have to fight for it and that's why she's so great at working on herself all the time. She doesn't rest. She's an extremely focused individual.

"She wants to be better all the time and, most importantly, she wants to grow that shirt to where it could be. She's aware of who is around her and how she can support them as well. It's all about the shirt and the Red Roses, not just about herself.

"On both sides of the ball Alex knows how to create an impact. She will come into this game absolutely flying because she'll focus on footage, she'll look at other players and how they're playing and she'll look at the opposition."

Props Maud Muir and Hannah Botterman complete the changes for the round-three showdown in Cork with John Mitchell naming an unchanged backline.

Image: Wing Abby Dow will earn her 50th Red Roses cap against Ireland

Team selection has been mapped out for the first four matches of the Six Nations with the likely Grand Slam-decider against France at Allianz Stadium on April 26 the first indication this year of how Mitchell sees his first-choice side.

A week after back-three companion Ellie Kildunne won her 50th cap, wing Abby Dow will on Saturday reach the same landmark armed with a strike-rate of 43 tries in 49 games.

"Abby is a phenomenal athlete but she's also extremely smart. She's a very committed and driven individual, but she's also extremely caring," Meadows said.

Red Roses team to play Ireland

England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Zoe Aldcroft, 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews.

Replacements: 16 Amy Cockayne, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.

Ireland change three for England

Ireland have made three changes from the victory over Italy for Saturday's crunch Six Nations clash with England in Cork.

Brittany Hogan comes into the back row, Dorothy Wall is drafted in at second row, with Emily Lane returning to marshal the pack from scrum-half.

Ireland captain Edel McMahon has been ruled out of the game through injury, with Amee-Leigh Costigan deputising in her absence.

Ireland team to play England

Ireland: 15 Stacey Flood, 14 Anna McGann, 13 Aoife Dalton, 12 Eve Higgins, 11 Amee-Leigh Costigan, 10 Dannah O'Brien, 9 Emily Lane; 1 Niamh O'Dowd, 2 Neve Jones, 3 Linda Djougang, 4 Fiona Tuite, 5 Dorothy Wall, 6 Brittany Hogan, 7 Erin King, 8 Aoife Wafer

Replacements: 16 Cliodhna Moloney, 17 Siobhán McCarthy, 18 Christy Haney, 19 Ruth Campbell, 20 Grace Moore, 21 Aoibheann Reilly, 22 Nicole Fowley, 23 Vicky Elmes Kinlan.

Women's Six Nations fixtures

Saturday March 22

Ireland 15-27 France

Scotland 24-21 Wales

Sunday March 23

England 38-5 Italy

Saturday March 29

France 38-15 Scotland

Wales 12-67 England

Sunday March 30

Italy 12-54 Ireland

Saturday April 12

France vs Wales, 12.45pm

Ireland vs England, 4.45pm

Sunday April 13

Scotland vs Italy, 3pm

Saturday April 19

Italy vs France, 1pm

England vs Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday April 20

Wales vs Ireland, 3pm

Saturday April 26

Italy vs Wales, 12.15pm

Scotland vs Ireland, 2.30pm

England vs France, 4.45pm