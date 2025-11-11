Autumn Nations Series: Fin Smith out of England squad to face New Zealand as Ollie Chessum and Tommy Freeman miss out to injury

England have made seven changes to their starting team for Saturday's Autumn Nations Series match against New Zealand, with Fin Smith missing out on the squad.

Captain Maro Itoje, George Ford, Jamie George, Freddie Steward, Tom Roebuck, Fin Baxter and Sam Underhill all come back into the starting XV after dropping out for the 38-18 victory over Fiji.

Fin Smith started at fly-half last weekend, but misses out on the squad to face the All Blacks altogether as Ford, who started the 25-7 win over Australia, returns.

Ollie Chessum (foot) and Tommy Freeman (hamstring) both miss out after picking up injuries against Fiji.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter James Cole gives his verdict on England's ninth win on the spin as they defeated a physical Fiji side at Twickenham

England survived a scare against Fiji, coming from behind to make it two wins from two to start the Autumn Nations Series.

Fiji led by six points in the first half and scored three tries, while also having a second-half try ruled out - a score which would have brought things to a one-point game inside the final quarter.

"I'm pleased with the progress we are making," head coach Steve Borthwick said ahead of the match with New Zealand, as England look to secure a first Twickenham win over the All Blacks since 2012.

"Without doubt, New Zealand are one of the best teams in the world and facing them is always a special challenge.

"Playing in front of a packed-out Allianz Stadium means a huge amount to the players. The support we've had throughout this series has been outstanding, and we want it loud again on Saturday."

England round off their Autumn Nations Series campaign next weekend when they take on Argentina.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England lock Alex Coles and attack coach Lee Blackett say the rest of the squad were left stunned and disappointed as they watched Joe Marler's exit from The Traitors

England squad to face New Zealand

Starting XV: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Tom Roebuck, 13 Ollie Lawrence. 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Alex Coles, 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Marcus Smith.

November 1

England 25-7 Australia - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

November 8

England 30-24 Fiji - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

November 15

England vs New Zealand - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3.10pm)

November 23

England vs Argentina - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)