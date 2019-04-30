Scotland Women appoint Philip Doyle as head coach

The Scottish Rugby Union will review Doyle's role after the 2021 World Cup qualification process

Former Ireland Women head coach Philip Doyle will take charge of Scotland Women until 2021.

The 54-year-old has replaced former Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Shade Munro, who led the Scotland Women's national rugby team from 2015 until March this year, following a disappointing Six Nations campaign.

Doyle previously led Ireland Women to their first Six Nations title and qualification to the 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals.

The ex-Leinster Women coach has signed an initial two-year contract until the end of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup qualification period when the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) will review the role.

"I am very excited to take on this appointment and look forward to getting stuck in and getting to know the Scottish players," he said.

"We don't have long in real terms until the World Cup Qualification process begins but I am confident that with some hard work we will have sufficient time to develop further in working towards this objective."

The ninth edition of the Women's Rugby World Cup takes place in New Zealand in two years' time and the SRU are hoping this appointment will result in a successful qualifying campaign.

Scotland came last in the 2019 women's Six Nations

"I am delighted we have been able to secure a coach who has the experience and proven record of success in the women's international game that Philip has," said Gemma Fay, head of women and girls rugby at Scottish Rugby.

"We are at an important moment in the Scotland Women squad development cycle as we prepare for the World Cup qualification process and I believe that Philip has the right experience to be able to take us through this period and compete for a place in the tournament."

Scotland Women will travel to South Africa to play two autumn Test matches under Doyle later this year in order to prepare for the 2020 Six Nations and World Cup qualification.

Stephen Gemmell, technical director at Scottish Rugby, said: "Given where we are in the performance calendar it was important this group of players could be led and developed by a coach with international experience ahead of the qualification phase of the Rugby World Cup.

"We wanted someone with a proven track record at this level and Philip's achievements made him the outstanding candidate."