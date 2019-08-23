Jim Mallinder leaves RFU to become Scotland's performance director

Jim Mallinder coached England against the Barbarians in June

Jim Mallinder has left his job at the RFU to take up a role as Scotland's performance director.

The former Northampton and Sale head coach had been employed as a pathway coach within the England setup, and coached the men's side against the Barbarians in June, prompting rumours that he was seen as a natural successor to Eddie Jones once the Australian leaves his post.

However, Scotland put out a Tweet on Friday morning confirming that Mallinder has now taken up the role vacated by Australian Scott Johnson, who left in the spring to become director of rugby for the Wallabies.

Mallinder began his coaching career at Sale in 2001 before a 10-year stint at Northampton, which included winning the Premiership title in 2013-14.

The 53-year-old has also coached the England Saxons and the England U21s.