Jamie Ritchie set to miss Scotland's World Cup clash with Ireland

Jamie Ritchie will return to full training after Scotland's clash with Ireland

Flanker Jamie Ritchie is set to miss Scotland's World Cup opener with Ireland, according to head coach Gregor Townsend.

The Edinburgh forward was a late arrival to the Dark Blues' training camp in Nagasaki after suffering a broken cheekbone against Georgia at Murrayfield last week.

He underwent surgery in Edinburgh to have a titanium plate fitted and Townsend admits he is unlikely to be fit for the clash against Joe Schmidt's world No 1-ranked side next Sunday.

Ritchie's club-mate Magnus Bradbury, who was called up as a precautionary back-up, remains in Japan for now.

Townsend, speaking at his official opening press conference ahead of the tournament, said: "Jamie had surgery on Monday so he joined us Thursday. He's still recovering from the operation and also jet lag, so he's not training with us just yet.

"We expect him to resume training next week. He's unlikely to be available for the Ireland game but he will be back in full training after that.

Ritchie suffered a broken cheekbone against Georgia last week

"It was a fractured cheekbone that Jamie suffered. He's got a titanium plate in there now so it's quite a regular surgery for players who suffer that type of injury.

"We believe that two-to-three week turn around can be done pretty easily. We know some players can come back in less time than that but we're going to aim for the Samoa game rather than Ireland."

Townsend was left sweating on the fitness of five players after that 36-9 triumph over Georgia in the Dark Blues' send-off showdown.

Ritchie was the most serious concern but there were also worries after Blair Kinghorn and Ben Toolis both suffered head knocks, while forwards Blade Thomson and Jonny Gray limped off with hamstring complaints.

There was further anxiety when prop Allan Dell later reported a hamstring twinge of his own but Townsend admits he is mightily relieved that all of his casualties are now set to play a part in the tournament.

He said: "The pleasing thing is everybody is still in the squad, which is a huge boost.

"The last media conference we had (the injuries) were in the front of my mind as we ended up having six injuries (against Georgia).

"We had four players who went to hospital that evening and two who had to be removed because of head injuries.

"But all of them are available to play in the World Cup. Jamie won't probably be fit for the first game but the rest are all be available for selection this week."