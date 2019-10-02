Greig Laidlaw says Scotland still have work to do to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Greg Laidlaw could be rested for Scotland's game against Russia

Greig Laidlaw admits Scotland are not out of the woods just yet despite kick-starting their World Cup campaign against Samoa.

Scotland thrashed the Pacific Islanders 34-0 on Monday to pick up the bonus point that keeps them in the race for the quarter-finals.

But with Gregor Townsend's men needing two wins and at least one bonus point from their last two games in Pool A against Russia and Japan, vice-captain Laidlaw knows there is still much work to be done.

"The Samoa game is done now, it is all about the next game", he said. "Russia have been good so far in this tournament. Everyone has been impressed by them and so have we. That patience is going to be vitally important for the boys that are selected in the 23.

Scotland bounced back from defeat to Ireland with a 34-0 win over Samoa

"Whoever gets the opportunity, it is going to be vitally important to get that performance right and give us momentum going into the last game."

But Laidlaw is delighted to see the doom and gloom of last week lift after his side shrugged off the misery left by their woeful display against the Irish.

"We feel a bit better, obviously," he said. "Monday was a big game for us, as every game is now, and it was excellent we came through that in the manner we did. We can take a lot of confidence from the way we performed and how we constructed the game."