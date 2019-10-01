Scotland defence coach Matt Taylor warns side must avoid a World Cup crisis against Russia

Scotland defence coach Matt Taylor urges his side to cut out avoidable errors in a bid to reach the World Cup last eight

Scotland defence coach Matt Taylor has urged his side to maintain their aggression and cut out their errors in a bid to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Scots began their World Cup campaign with a heavy defeat against Ireland, but head coach Gregor Townsend declared his side had "finally showed up" as they triumphed to a 34-0 win against Samoa on Monday.

Townsend's side now face a Russia side that have lost both of their opening games, before a potentially decisive game against hosts Japan on October 13.

Regardless of Russia's form, Taylor remains cautious and does not want to see his side repeat the same mistakes made against Ireland.

Scotland were beaten 27-3 in a highly one-sided affair against Ireland

"The reality of where we are is it is knock-out now," Taylor said, "Every game now is like a quarter-final.

"We have to turn up and play Russia with the right mindset and do a good professional job. Hopefully if we do that, we set ourselves up for a really good game against Japan.

"I will be very disappointed if we don't show the same aggression and mindset [as against Samoa] because we know if we don't show up, or put in a performance like we need to, we are out.

"We are back on the dance-floor, we are back in the competition, and we have to make sure we do it for the next two games."

Taylor stresses rotation will be crucial

Just four days lie between Scotland's game with Russia and their pivotal showdown with Japan that may ultimately decide who progresses to the last-eight.

Gregor Townsend was delighted with Scotland's emphatic 34-0 victory over Samoa

With this in mind, Scotland could put out two entirely different lineups in a bid to get a head-start on their Japan preparations.

"We have to get the training right, the balance, the strategy, the players right. We've got to get a lot of things right because it's not a normal two weeks," Taylor said.

"As coaches we've already thought through some really good ideas about how we're going to approach that lead up to both games.

"We have to manage two teams, who's playing and who's not."