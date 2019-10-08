Sean Maitland and Allan Dell expected to be fit for Scotland vs Japan

Scotland wing Sean Maitland scores the opening try against Samoa in the World Cup

Scotland are confident Sean Maitland will be fit to face Japan in Sunday's quarter-final decider clash in Yokohama.

The Saracens wing has missed the Scots' last two training sessions with a tight groin but defence coach Matt Taylor believes both Maitland and prop Allan Dell will be ready to go against the Brave Blossoms.

Dell had to be replaced early against Samoa after suffering a head knock having scored the opening try but he has passed his concussion protocol checks and has returned to full contact work in training.

"Sean has a little bit of a tight groin and we are working our way through that at the moment," Taylor said ahead of Wednesday's game with Russia in Shizuoka.

"We are very confident that he will play a part against Japan, he is just going through the protocols. We are confident he is going to be fine for Sunday.

"Delly is in a good spot, he has just done a bout of hard contact with me and came through it really well."

While the Japan game may prove key to Scotland's chances of advancing to the knockout stages of the competition, Gregor Townsend's side must first beat Russia.

Russia fly-half Yury Kushnarev has kicked more ball than any other player in the tournament

A five-point bonus point victory may well be required and as well as facing a powerful pack, Taylor says Scotland must expect an aerial bombardment from fly-half Yury Kushnarev, who has kicked more ball than any other player in the tournament.

"We understand that they kick a lot, I believe the most in the competition at the moment, that is the kind of game plan they are playing," added Taylor.

"From a defensive point of view, you don't want to give them front-foot ball because then they are kicking and not coming forward on the ball.

0:44 Gregor Townsend was pleased to pick up a bonus point as he and captain Stuart McInally reflected on their 34-0 win over Samoa at the Rugby World Cup Gregor Townsend was pleased to pick up a bonus point as he and captain Stuart McInally reflected on their 34-0 win over Samoa at the Rugby World Cup

"The other thing is that we want to put higher pressure on their nine and 10 when they kick.

"If we do that, it hopefully presents us with some good counter-attack ball but the initial hits in contact...we have to make sure we are really good at that and we have to pressure their kicking game.

"Lastly you have to make sure you are good in the air, you have got to take those. It is like another set piece for us, another ability to attack from.

"Tommy Seymour is massive for us in that sense. He's very good in the air, one of the reasons why he has got the nod.

"He is excellent in the air, maybe even our best player in the air, he is huge."